UNIABUJA expels 100 students for misconduct

At least 100 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the institution’s authorities for their involvement in examination malpractice and other forms of misconduct.

Eight others were also suspended for similar offences.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its Head of Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, the university said 72 of the expelled students were undergraduates while 28 were postgraduate students.

Yakoob added that five undergraduate students were suspended for one academic session, three for one semester, while three others were discharged.

He said the university Senate considered the recommendations of the examinations committee at its 174th Regular Meeting held on November, 2019 and approved the disciplinary measures.

The UniAbuja spokesman said: “47 of the expelled students are from the Faculty of Science, 23 from Faculty of Management Sciences, while 20 students are from Faculty of Social Sciences.

“The affected students have since been directed to handover any university property in their possession, including identity card, to their heads of department and unit. They have also been advised to vacate the campus immediately.”

