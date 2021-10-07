UNIBEN hands over lecturer accused of rape to police

A lecturer of the University of Benin at the Department of English and Literature, Dr Bode Steve Ekundayo, accused of raping a female student has been referred to the Police for investigation, the school’s management said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the institution, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, Ekundayo has also been issued a query and placed on interdiction pending the conclusion of investigations by the Police.

News of the alleged rape, said to have been committed on October 5 in the lecturer’s office, broke out on Wednesday.

According to Ehanire, a preliminary report on the issue has been submitted to the management of the university.

The statement read in.part: “A security report of preliminary investigation into alleged rape and detention of a 400 Level female student of the Department of English and Literature, University of Benin, by a lecturer in the department has been submitted to the management of the university.

READ ALSO: UNIBEN bans cars with tinted glasses on campus

“Considering the gravity of the allegations and legal issues involved, the matter has been referred to the Police for further investigation.

“Management is, however, not oblivious of its responsibility of ensuring proper conduct by both staff and students of the university.

“Accordingly, management has directed that the lecturer, Dr. Bode Steve Ekundayo, be issued a query and placed on interdiction pending the conclusion of investigations by the Police.

“These are in line with internal mechanisms as contained in the Regulations Governing the Service of Senior Staff of the University, 2017.

“Management assures staff, students, parents and other stakeholders that investigations will be pursued to its logical conclusion to ensure that justice is served.”

Join the conversation

Opinions