Connect with us

Metro

UNIBEN removes N20,000 late registration fee

Published

5 mins ago

on

The insidious nature of ignorance

The University of Benin Senate has approved the removal of N20,000 late registration fee in the institution.

The introduction of the late registration fee by UNIBEN management led to a two-day mass protest by students of the institution earlier in the week.

The university’s Registrar, Ademola Bobola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night in Benin, Edo State.

He said Senate also approved the refund of the fee already paid by the students.

READ ALSO: UNIBEN students block Benin-Lagos expressway in protest

Bobola said: “Consequently, lectures are to resume on Monday, September 20, to enable students who obeyed the directive on school closure and travelled, to return.

“The university’s decision-making body also agreed that a new time-line be set for the payment of the school charges for the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

“It also directed that the re-activation of charges for Postgraduate Programmes be sent to the Board of Postgraduate School for review.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 + fourteen =

Investigations

Investigations3 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...