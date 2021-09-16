Metro
UNIBEN removes N20,000 late registration fee
The University of Benin Senate has approved the removal of N20,000 late registration fee in the institution.
The introduction of the late registration fee by UNIBEN management led to a two-day mass protest by students of the institution earlier in the week.
The university’s Registrar, Ademola Bobola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night in Benin, Edo State.
He said Senate also approved the refund of the fee already paid by the students.
READ ALSO: UNIBEN students block Benin-Lagos expressway in protest
Bobola said: “Consequently, lectures are to resume on Monday, September 20, to enable students who obeyed the directive on school closure and travelled, to return.
“The university’s decision-making body also agreed that a new time-line be set for the payment of the school charges for the 2020/2021 Academic Session.
“It also directed that the re-activation of charges for Postgraduate Programmes be sent to the Board of Postgraduate School for review.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...