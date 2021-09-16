UNIBEN removes N20,000 late registration fee

The University of Benin Senate has approved the removal of N20,000 late registration fee in the institution.

The introduction of the late registration fee by UNIBEN management led to a two-day mass protest by students of the institution earlier in the week.

The university’s Registrar, Ademola Bobola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night in Benin, Edo State.

He said Senate also approved the refund of the fee already paid by the students.

Bobola said: “Consequently, lectures are to resume on Monday, September 20, to enable students who obeyed the directive on school closure and travelled, to return.

“The university’s decision-making body also agreed that a new time-line be set for the payment of the school charges for the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

“It also directed that the re-activation of charges for Postgraduate Programmes be sent to the Board of Postgraduate School for review.”

