UNIBEN shuts campus indefinitely over ASUU strike

The management of the University of Benin has ordered the indefinite closure of the institution following the extension of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) warning strike by eight weeks.

In a statement issued by the university Registrar, Ademola Bobola, the management directed the students to vacate their hostels within 48 hours.

He said the decision was taken after due consultation by the institution’s management and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, on behalf of the Senate.

ASUU on Monday extended its warning strike by two months over the Federal Government’s refusal to address its demands.

READ ALSO: ASUU extends strike by another two months

The statement read: “The action has become expedient as there is no justifiable reason for students to continue to stay on campus when lectures and other academic activities are not going on.

“Consequently, students are to vacate the hostels within 48 hours of this notice.

“They are enjoined to monitor the situation closely in order to be abreast of the school’s eventual re-opening.

“Management wishes the students a safe journey to their respective destinations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now