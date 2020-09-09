UNICAL lecturers protest non-payment of allowances

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar chapter, protested the non-payment of their allowances at the university campus on Wednesday.

In his address at the rally, the Chairman of ASUU at the institution, Dr. John Edor, said the varsity lecturers had not received their allowances for several years.

He said: “We are demanding the full payment of our entitlements from the management of the University of Calabar.

“Some of the entitlements include promotion arrears, fellowship and conference allowances and other entitlements.

“Some of the arrears have been owed for more than five years, depending on the individual and all efforts to make the management pay the arrears have failed.

“So, we have no option than to embark on a peaceful protest. When this fails to yield the desired results, we will carry our mats and pillows to occupy the University of Calabar. It is our common heritage.’’

He also accused the university’s authorities of being insensitive to the plight of lecturers even in the face of the current face-off with the Federal Government over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The ASUU chairman added: “Even when the federal government has refused to pay our salaries, the management could not help us.

“We can no longer meet our family obligations. Lecturers are suffering in the midst of plenty.”

