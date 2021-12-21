UNICAL suspends law student over alleged theft of iPhone XS

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Florence Obi, has suspended a female student of the Faculty of Law of the institution over the alleged theft of an iPhone XS.

The development was disclosed in a letter issued on Tuesday in Calabar by the university’s Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe, and addressed to the student.

According to the letter, the suspension comes after a report was received by the Vice-Chancellor on November 23, that the student allegedly sneaked into Room 102 of the female hostel and took away an iPhone XS.

Furthermore, the letter stated that the student agreed to have committed the offence after an initial denial and thereafter produced the phone from her residence in Calabar Municipal.

“The Vice-Chancellor, according to the letter, expressed her displeasure with the act of illegality and has approved her suspension from studies to allow for a full-scale investigation into the matter,” the letter read.

The suspended student was warned to stay away from all academic activities with effect from the first semester of the 2022/2023 academic session, and to appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee whenever she is invited to defend herself.

“The Dean of the Faculty of Law and other relevant authorities, according to the letter, are to ensure full compliance with this directive,” the letter added.

