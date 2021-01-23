UNICAL to reopen February 5

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has directed the students of the institution to return to school on February 5 for the resumption of 2019/2020 academic session.

The UNICAL Registrar, Gabriel Egbe, who announced this in a statement on Saturday, said the resumption date was approved by the university’s Senate.

He said: “This is to inform the general public, especially our dear students that the Senate of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has approved Friday, 5th February 2021 as resumption date for academic activities for the 2019/2020 academic session.

READ ALSO: UNICAL lecturers protest non-payment of allowances

“By this approval, all students are expected back on campus on 5th February 2021, while lectures shall commence in all departments on Monday 8th February 2021.

“The UNICAL management wishes to remind students that arrangements have been put in place for virtual teaching and learning using online support medium. Our ICT Unit has developed a robust E-learning platform to ensure seamless teaching, especially for large classes.

“Students are advised to come along with their laptops, iPAD, Android, smartphones and other electronic devices to be able to effectively key into this new method.”

Join the conversation

Opinions