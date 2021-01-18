UNICAL to reopen February 5

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) on Monday directed students of the institution to return to campus on February 5 for the resumption of 2019/2020 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNICAL, Prof. Florence Obi, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the Senate’s meeting in Calabar, said the date was carefully chosen to give the management of the university sufficient time to effect repairs in the hostels vandalised during last year’s #EndSARS protests in the institution.

She said lectures would resume at UNICAL on February 8.

“All students of UNICAL are to resume on February 5 while lectures will commence on February 8 accordingly,” the vice-chancellor stated.

Several universities across the country had announced dates for the commencement of academic activities after a nine-month lull.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended its prolonged strike on December 23 last year.

