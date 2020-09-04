UNICAL VC wins APC ticket for Cross River by-election

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the October 31 by-election in Cross River North Senatorial District.

He defeated four other aspirants in Friday’s primary election held in the district.

The other aspirants were Joe Agi (SAN), Odey Ochicha, Harry Odey, and Fidel Egoro.

The Returning Officer in the Senatorial District, Lazarus Undie, who announced the results, said Akpagu polled 75,490 votes while Agi, who was his closest challenger, garnered 12, 813 votes.

Ochicha got 1,612 while the duo of Odey and Egoro recorded 239 and 27 votes respectively.

He said: “Based on the available results, Prof. Zana Akpagu, having scored the highest number of votes in this contest is the winner of the APC senatorial primary election in the district.”

