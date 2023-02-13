UNICEF decries recruitment of children by armed groups in Nigeria

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Monday urged the Nigerian government to stop the recruitment of children by armed groups in the country.

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, noted that the use of children during conflicts exposes them to physical and psychological trauma.

Munduate lamented that amid international efforts to curb the practice, children continue to be exploited by criminal elements during conflicts.

Amnesty International and other human rights groups had in the past raised the alarm on the training and recruitment of hundreds of children by bandits and Boko Haram terrorists in Northern Nigeria.

Munduate said: “In Nigeria, there have been numerous reports of children being recruited and used by armed groups, with devastating consequences on their physical and psychological well-being.

“Red Hand Day is an important reminder of the ongoing challenge to end the recruitment and use of children in armed conflicts.

“We applaud the efforts of the government of Nigeria for the signing of the Handover Protocol for children encountered in the course of armed conflict in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin Region.

“This moment is also another opportunity for the Federal Government of Nigeria to endorse the Paris commitments to protect children from unlawful recruitment or use by armed forces or armed groups and the Paris principles and guidelines on children associated with armed forces or armed groups.”

