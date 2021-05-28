UNICEF donates PPEs worth $8m to Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and medical consumables worth $8 million to Nigeria.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NDDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, received the items which include thousands of goggles, masks, gloves, gowns, boots, waste bins, hand sanitisers, chlorine, and other commodities on behalf of the Federal Government at the agency’s warehouse in Abuja.

In his address at the forum, Ihekweazu said the NCDC has participated actively in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

He said: “These are $8 million worth of PPE materials.

“We have been working very closely with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) since the beginning of the response and with all the state governments in Nigeria.

“So, this will be the single largest donor-provided IPC materials to the country.

“We will now carry out the distribution to all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) with the NPHCDA.

“We want to make sure we continue to keep the numbers low in Nigeria, which is really our target.

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Peter Hawkins, commended the Presidential Steering Committee for its exemplary leadership in responding to the pandemic from the side of the government.

He said: “UNICEF has been helping the PSC, NCDC, and NPHCDA with both equipment and support in terms of technical assistance.

“This particular consignment of PPEs, not only have we been procuring it on behalf of GAVI and the Government of Nigeria, but we will be distributing it to each one of the PHCs throughout the country.”

