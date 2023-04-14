UNICEF laments captivity of over 90 Chibok girls after nine years

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has described as a “nightmare” the inability of the Nigerian government to rescue the remaining abducted students of the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, nine years after they were seized by Boko Haram terrorists from their hostel.

The terrorists on the night of April 14, 2014, abducted 276 girls from the college to spark worldwide condemnation and concern.

At least 184 girls have regained their freedom and reunited with their families in the community.

The UN children’s agency in a statement on Friday said the conflict in Nigeria’s North-East had continued to affect girls and boys.

The agency lamented that thousands more girls and boys have been subjected to grave violations amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

This, according to UNICEF, underscored the need to protect children in Nigeria.

It recalled that non-state agents on April 7 abducted 80 children in Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

In her remark, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, decried the continued kidnap and forceful recruitment of children by the militants in the Northern part of the country.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of Nigeria’s children. We must do everything in our power to ensure they grow up in safety, with access to education and the opportunity to fulfill their potential,” he said.

