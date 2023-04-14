News
UNICEF laments captivity of over 90 Chibok girls after nine years
The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has described as a “nightmare” the inability of the Nigerian government to rescue the remaining abducted students of the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, nine years after they were seized by Boko Haram terrorists from their hostel.
The terrorists on the night of April 14, 2014, abducted 276 girls from the college to spark worldwide condemnation and concern.
At least 184 girls have regained their freedom and reunited with their families in the community.
The UN children’s agency in a statement on Friday said the conflict in Nigeria’s North-East had continued to affect girls and boys.
The agency lamented that thousands more girls and boys have been subjected to grave violations amid the ongoing conflict in the region.
READ ALSO: Chibok community appeals to Buhari to rescue remaining 92 missing girls
This, according to UNICEF, underscored the need to protect children in Nigeria.
It recalled that non-state agents on April 7 abducted 80 children in Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State.
In her remark, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, decried the continued kidnap and forceful recruitment of children by the militants in the Northern part of the country.
“We cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of Nigeria’s children. We must do everything in our power to ensure they grow up in safety, with access to education and the opportunity to fulfill their potential,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...