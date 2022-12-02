News
UNICEF says 74% of children in Jigawa dimensionally poor, deprived of basic rights
The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) says not less than 74 per cent of children in Jigawa State are multidimensionally poor and are deprived of their basic rights.
The chief of the Kano UNICEF field office which covers Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, Rahma Farah, disclosed this at the Jigawa State 2022 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) launch held in Dutse, the state capital on Friday.
Farah said children in the state and in Northern Nigeria face severe multi-dimensional deprivations, especially in the North-West where almost all states have multidimensional poverty rates higher than the national average.
He, however, lamented that among states under the Kano UNICEF field, Jigawa had the worst child deprivation rate, as 73.9 per cent of children in the state were multidimensionally poor.
“Today, we have gathered in Jigawa to launch the findings and results of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 6) for the Jigawa state. This MICS survey was carried out in 2021, and the results were released in August 2022,” Farah said.
“MICS is a survey carried out at the household level to provide statistically sound and comparable data on key development indicators related to children, women and vulnerable groups in the society
“Most children in Jigawa are deprived of their basic rights for survival, protection and development
Read also:Out-of-school children in Nigeria now 18.3m – UNICEF
“The MICS results in 2021 for Jigawa state reveal that while the state has made significant progress in some indicators, there are still indicators that either did not improve, such as the case of child birth registration, or are still below the national averages, such as the under-five mortality rate
“We are seeing that less than two per cent of the children assessed have demonstrated foundational reading and numeracy skills. This is an urgent call for immediate action. Today’s launching of the MICS in Jigawa is an urgent call for action.
“This is an emergency call for policymakers, community leaders, civil society organisations, politicians, state parliamentarians and international actors across all sectors to put in the most efforts and design innovative strategies to improve the current human development situation in the state,” the UN representative said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...