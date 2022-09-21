News
UNICEF tackles Kano Assembly over child’s rights act
The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday decried the non-passage of the Child’s Rights Act by the Kano State House of Assembly.
The state government sent the bill to the House in 2020.
UNICEF’s Child Protection Manager, Kano Field Office, Mrs. Emelia Allan, who spoke at a two-day capacity-building workshop for journalists in Kano, urged the state government to ensure the passage of the bill in order to strengthen child’s rights and protection in the state.
READ ALSO: 10m Nigerian kids, 60% girls are out of school —UNICEF laments
She said: “Kano needs to do more. When Kano sneezes, Nigeria catches cold. Kano should wake up in this direction. More children need to be registered. We know the authorities are doing their best, but we need to do more.”
The UNICEF official also condemned child labour and exploitation in the state.
She challenged all stakeholders to stand up against child trafficking and other inhuman treatment against children in the state.
