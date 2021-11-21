News
UNICEF to establish schools for kids in IDP camps receiving classes under trees in Benue
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed its intention to establish learning centres for children in IDP camps in Benue State.
UNICEF field officer in the State, Ibrahim Conteh, who made the disclosure while speaking to journalists, on Saturday, lamented the lack of schools to accommodate children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.
Conteh decried that the children currently receive classes under trees because of lack of learning facilities.
He noted that the learning centres will be set up at the Ukpam IDP camp in Guma Local Government Area of the state.
The UNICEF field officer who visited Daudu and Ukpam camps, said the facilities there were bereft of basic services on health, education and sanitation.
Read also: UNICEF tasks Nigerian govt to rehabilitate victims of schools attacks
He, therefore, stated that UNICEF will partner with the State Government and stakeholders in the education sector to ensure the learning centres were established for 3,000 children.
Conteh also disclosed that UNICEF inaugurated four-unit toilets with 20 rooms at the Ukpam camp, and encouraged residents to secure the property against vandals.
