UNICEF urges Buhari to rescue abducted Katsina children

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s to rescue unhurt and without delay young children adducted from a farm by bandits between Kamfanin Mailafiya and Kurmin Doka villages in Katsina State.

In a statement on Friday, UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, stressed that the abduction of children “whether at home, at school, on the farm, or anywhere else, is reprehensible.”

The Police had confirmed on Wednesday that gunmen kidnapped nearly 40 children working on a farm in Katsina.

The UNICEF official noted that “children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them” and called on the authorities “to take necessary action to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unhurt, and without delay.”

She added, “UNICEF also calls on the authorities to rescue other persons reported to have been kidnapped on the farm at the same time the children were abducted.”

