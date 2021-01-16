UNIJOS develops herbal tea for COVID-19 prevention

The African Centre of Phytomedicine Research and Development of the University of Jos said it has produced a home made herbal tea for the prevention of COVID-19.

The development is contained in an internal memo signed by the Registrar of the University, Chief Monday Danjem and dated January 11, 2021.

The memo, addressed to Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and Units of the university, called for members of staff and the university community to patronise the herbal tea, which is said to be sold at an affordable price.

The memo reads: “The Senate at its 4th special meeting for the 2019/2020 Academic Session held on 11th January, 2021 deliberated on the above subject matter.

“Senate was informed that the University of Jos African Centre for Phytomedicine has produced a home made herbal medicine for the prevention of COVID-19 and is sold at affordable price.

“Senate directed that the information be disseminated to all staff in the university community for patronage of the herbal tea.

“The above decision of the Senate is for your action please.”

It is however not clear if the management of the centre has approached the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for approval of the herbal tea.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Director General of NAFDAC had warned at a virtual press briefing on Thursday that the agency is yet to approve any drug or vaccine for use in the country. She also hinted that there were drugs already in circulation in the name of COVID-19 vaccine or madicine, warning that such drugs must not be used as they are capable of making users develop COVID-19-like illnesses and can lead to death.

