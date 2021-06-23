UNIJOS employs local hunters, vigilantes, to secure campus, hostels

Worried by the security situation in its campus and hostels, the management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), has revealed that it has engaged the services of local hunters and vigilantes to help secure the students on campus and their hostels.

This was made known on Tuesday by the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, during the valedictory session to mark the end of his five-year tenure.

“It is no longer news that the security situation in the country is quite tenuous,” Prof. Maimako said.

Continuing, he said:

“This is why under my administration, we made frantic efforts to ensure that all lives and property within the university are adequately protected.

“When we got a security report that we were the soft target, we closed our hostels for almost two weeks and suspended lectures eventually.

“Before we could reopen, we were given a condition that we must employ the services of local hunters to help us secure our hostels, particularly at night.

“Today, this is where we are, but thank God, the Director of Peace and Conflict Studies, looking at the happening, has offered to train these hunters on the rule of engagement in their working in the university.”

He also noted that apart from his collaboration with various security experts which led to a significant drop in crime in the university, the institution under his leadership also recorded tremendous achievements in other areas under the period of five years when he served as Vice Chancellor.

By Isaac Dachen…

