Metro
UNILAG, Bowen University ‘fight’ to admit singer Rema
Nigerian federal institution, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Christian-oriented private institution, Bowen University engaged in a mild exchange on social media over the admission of Nigerian musician, Rema.
On Monday, April 18, the 21-year-old Mavins Records starlet took to his official Twitter platform to lament about the ongoing Academic Staff of Union University (ASUU) strike.
According to the musician, since he gained admission into the University of Lagos, he is yet to attend a single class due to the ongoing strike.
Rema had tweeted: “ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau!”
Bowen University, a popular Christian private institution located in Osun State responded to Rema’s post on Tuesday after the tweet went viral.
The tweet reads, “ASUU can’t delay you if you’re enrolled in Bowen University.”
Rema replied to the invitation, telling Unilag that another school is ‘toasting him’.
Read also: Unilag student accuses Davido of owing him N1m
He wrote: “Unilag private university don dey Toast me o, I’m blushing omg stop it.”
ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau! 😖
— REMA (@heisrema) April 18, 2022
Unilag replied:
“Hmm… Rema dear, UNILAG has chosen you o, Hmm… so don’t let anybody come dey change your mind o… Rema no dey vex for us o.”
Rema responded: “Awww Unilag end the strike or I will go ooo, we want to go back to school pls the youths are not happy!”
Awww Unilag end the strike or I will go ooo, we want to go back to school pls the youths are not happy! 😔💔🇳🇬 https://t.co/sSCVdSwRWu
— REMA (@heisrema) April 19, 2022
Unilag then wrote back to Rema: “Baby calm down.”
🎶 Baby calm down 🎶 🌚#UNILAGNigeria #RaveAndRoses #CalmDown https://t.co/zsc03lWzr4
— University of Lagos (@UnilagNigeria) April 19, 2022
ASUU declared a four-week warning strike on February 14, and thereafter extended the action by eight weeks in March.
According to the union, the strike was due to Federal Government’s failure to implement the agreement between both parties, signed in 2009.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...