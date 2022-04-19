UNILAG, Bowen University ‘fight’ to admit singer Rema

Nigerian federal institution, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Christian-oriented private institution, Bowen University engaged in a mild exchange on social media over the admission of Nigerian musician, Rema.

On Monday, April 18, the 21-year-old Mavins Records starlet took to his official Twitter platform to lament about the ongoing Academic Staff of Union University (ASUU) strike.

According to the musician, since he gained admission into the University of Lagos, he is yet to attend a single class due to the ongoing strike.

Rema had tweeted: “ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau!”

Bowen University, a popular Christian private institution located in Osun State responded to Rema’s post on Tuesday after the tweet went viral.

The tweet reads, “ASUU can’t delay you if you’re enrolled in Bowen University.”

Rema replied to the invitation, telling Unilag that another school is ‘toasting him’.

Read also: Unilag student accuses Davido of owing him N1m

He wrote: “Unilag private university don dey Toast me o, I’m blushing omg stop it.”

ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau! 😖 — REMA (@heisrema) April 18, 2022

Unilag replied:

“Hmm… Rema dear, UNILAG has chosen you o, Hmm… so don’t let anybody come dey change your mind o… Rema no dey vex for us o.”

Rema responded: “Awww Unilag end the strike or I will go ooo, we want to go back to school pls the youths are not happy!”

Awww Unilag end the strike or I will go ooo, we want to go back to school pls the youths are not happy! 😔💔🇳🇬 https://t.co/sSCVdSwRWu — REMA (@heisrema) April 19, 2022

Unilag then wrote back to Rema: “Baby calm down.”

ASUU declared a four-week warning strike on February 14, and thereafter extended the action by eight weeks in March.

According to the union, the strike was due to Federal Government’s failure to implement the agreement between both parties, signed in 2009.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now