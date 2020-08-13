Latest Politics

UNILAG: Council insists VC remains sacked, names Soyombo as replacement

August 13, 2020
The Registrar and Secretary to Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Oladejo Azeez has insisted, that Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe remains removed as Vice Chancellor of the institution.

He has also named Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos as Vice Chancellor of the University in an Acting Capacity.

