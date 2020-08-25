UNILAG CRISIS: FG appoints John Momoh UNILAG governing council chair

The Chief Executive Officer of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh has beeen confirmed as the acting Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Lagos, UNILAG by the Federal Ministry of Education.

John Momoh’s appointment as the UNILAG governing council chair was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, which was dated August 21, 2020.

In the letter cited on Tuesday titled, ‘Emergency Meeting of the Governing Council of University of Lagos’ with reference number FME/PS/606/C.1/III/129, John Momoh was charged to convene an emergency council meeting with a view to approving the nomination of the Acting Vice-Chancellor for the university.

The letter reads thus in part; “I am directed to request you to convene an emergency meeting of the governing council to consider and, if found suitable, approve the Senate nomination of the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos in line with the enabling Act.

“You are to preside at the meeting in the absence of the substantive pro-chancellor/chairman of council who has had to recuse himself in line with the visitor’s directives.

“You are to also submit a report on the decision of the council to the visitor through the honourable minister of education immediately thereafter,” it added.

This came after Prof. Folasade Ogunsola emerged as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Ogunsola, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) was elected by the Senate of the institution.

