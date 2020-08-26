UNILAG CRISIS: FG inaugurates seven-man presidential panel

The Federal Government of Nigeria has inaugurated a seven-member presidential panel to look into the crisis rocking the University of Lagos UNILAG.

The seven-man panel was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who also informed that the committee was expected to submit recommendations that would put the school back on course.

He also charged members of the panel at the inauguration in Abuja to conclude its assignment and submit its report within two weeks from the time of the inauguration.

The Minister of Education said that by the terms of reference, the panel was expected to view the report of the council sub-committee on review of the university of Lagos since May 2017 and make appropriate recommendations, after affording all those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves.

Malam Adamu said; “They are to examine the steps taken by the council leading to the removal of the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and ascertain whether due process was followed as stipulated in the universities amendment act 2003, and the principle of fair hearing adhered to.

“To determine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of the acting Vice-chancellor for the university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act.

“To make appropriate recommendations, including sanctions for all those found culpable by the special visitation team, on allegations contained in the report as well as other subsequent actions arising therefrom.

“And make any recommendations that will assist government to take decisions that will ensure peaceful, stable and effective administration of the university,” he said.

The Minister of Education further urged stakeholders in the University to fully cooperate with the panel and to allow it to work unhindered.

