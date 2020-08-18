UNILAG CRISIS: Non Academic Staff back sacking of VC, support Soyombo

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Tuesday, opted out of the opposition by the staff of the institute to the appointment of Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo, as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university by the Governing Council.

This was disclosed in a statement by NASU, endorsed by the UNILAG chapter Chairman of the College of Medicine, Idi Araba, Kehinde Ajibade and T.S. Aderibigbe.

According to them, NASU is longer part of the decision faulting the removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor and the appointment of Soyombo as the Acting Vice Chancellor.

