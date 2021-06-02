UNILAG dismisses two lecturers indicted in sex-for-grades scandal | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
UNILAG dismisses two lecturers indicted in sex-for-grades scandal
The Governing Council of the University of Lagos, (UNILAG) has dismissed two lecturers of the institution for alleged sexual harassment.
The dismissed lecturers are – Dr. Boniface Igbenughu of the Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, Faculty of Arts and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo of the Department of Economics in the Faculty of Social Sciences.
The duo were first quizzed by the university management over their alleged involvement in a sex-for-grade scandal that rocked the institution in 2019.
In a statement issued on Wednesday by one Nonye Oguama on behalf of the university’s Information Unit, Council said the lecturers were dismissed from service effective from May 31.
READ ALSO: My God killed UNILAG lecturer for demanding s*x from my daughter –Pastor Wale Oke
According to the statement, the Council considered the report of the Senate Committee set up to look into the allegations against the lecturers and subsequently adopted its recommendation.
“They were dismissed in line with the provisions of Section 18 of the University of Lagos Act 1967.
“The Council also urged the management of the institution to ensure that necessary steps are taken to forestall such incidents in the university and invoke the extant rules and laws in case of any breach of the policy on sexual harassment,” it added.
