UNILAG: Governing council confirms Ogunsola’s nomination as acting VC

The emergence of Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been confirmed by the instruction’s governing council.

The University of Lagos Governing Council led by Dr John Momoh confirmed the nomination of Ogunsola as the school’s new acting VC during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The university Senate on Monday voted Ogunsola as the institution’s VC.

The development followed last week’s directive to the school Senate by the Federal Government, directing them to reconvene and chose an acting VC.

The government issued the directive as part of its efforts to address the face-off between the institution’s Pro-Chancellor, Wale Babalakin and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

