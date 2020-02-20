Latest Metro

UNILAG lecturer gets 21 years jail term for ra-ping admission seeker

February 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on Thursday sentenced a part-time lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Mr. Afeez Baruwa, to 21 years imprisonment for ra-ping an 18-year-old admission seeker.

The varsity don was convicted on a one count charge of rape brought against him by the state government.

Baruwa was accused of ra-ping the victim inside a study room during the latter’s quest to secure admission to the university.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso, who delivered the judgement, held that the prosecution has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and therefore found the defendant guilty of the charge.

READ ALSO: Miyetti Allah bans night grazing in Nasarawa, prohibits kids from moving with cattle

The defense counsel in his allocutus said ra-pe is an offence that attracts life imprisonment if the offender is found guilty.

He, thereafter, urged the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that the convict is a first time offender.

The judge in her verdict sentenced the convict to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!