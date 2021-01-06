UNILAG loses another professor to COVID-19, third in nine days

The University of Lagos on Wednesday lost another professor to COVID-19.

The deceased, Prof. Duro Ajeyalemi, who is a former Dean of the Faculty of Education in UNILAG, died at the isolation centre of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, on Wednesday morning.

His death was the third recorded by the university from the pandemic in nine days.

The institution had earlier lost two professors to the virus that had killed 1,319 people in the country as of Tuesday night.

Nigeria’s first professor of Criminology, Femi Odekunle, died from COVID-19 complications on December 29 last year while the university’s former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, passed away on Sunday.

Read also: Ex-UNILAG VC, Ibidapo-Obe dies at 71

The UNILAG Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Development Services, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, who confirmed Ajeyalemi’s death to journalists, said the institution’s management was again shocked to receive the news of the death of another “great scholar.”

She said: “It is true Prof. Ajeyalemi is dead. We are still in shock. Nigerians should know that COVID-19 is real and they should please use masks appropriately.”

She urged Nigerians to desist from partying, saying the violation of COVID-19 rules through social gathering has increased the cases nationwide.

“Nigerians should know that social parties can wait. We must wear our masks and avoid crowded spaces. We must also sanitise properly. COVID-19 is real and we must be properly guided,” the deputy vice-chancellor added.

Join the conversation

Opinions