UNILAG Senate demands dissolution of governing council, rejects vice-chancellor’s removal

The Senate of the University of Lagos, Akoka, on Thursday rejected the removal of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by the Governing Council.

In a statement signed by its six members, the Senate passed a vote of no confidence on the Wale Babalakin-led council and called for its dissolution.

Members of the university Senate are Prof. Chioma Agomo (Chairman), Dele Olowokudejo, Oluwole Atoyebi, Folasade Akinsola, Lucian Chukwu, and Ayodele Atsenuwa.

The body also rejected the appointment of Prof. Theophilus Soyombo, as the institution’s acting vice-chancellor.

The UNILAG governing council had on Wednesday announced the removal of Prof. Ogundipe as the institution’s vice-chancellor over alleged financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

The embattled vice-chancellor had since dismissed his purported sack as illegal.

In the statement, the Senate described the action of the council as a violation of Section 3(8) (9) (10) and (11) of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003.

The statement read: “Due process was not followed in the purported appointment of the acting Vice-Chancellor as the Senate was neither informed nor invited to forward its recommendation to the council.

“Its functions and its powers have been completely appropriated by the council in breach of the law.

“Senate resolved to reaffirm its confidence in Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.”

