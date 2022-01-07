Unilag student accuses Davido of owing him N1m

Popular social media vendor, Mastermind Wears, has alleged in a social media post that Nigerian recording artiste David Adeleke better known as Davido has failed to pay him the sum of N1 million for a stuffed dummy that he acquired in December 2020.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Instagram vendor explained that the award winning musician told him he couldn’t pay right away because he had exceeded his transfer limit for the day.

Mastermind Wears went on to mention that the singer promised to pay him as soon as possible, albeit, it has been over a year and the singer has failed to fulfil his vows.

Speaking further in his lengthy post, the vendor claimed that he was threatened by members of the singer’s camp.

In the concluding part of his thread, the social media vendor pleaded with Davido to pay him so that he can settle his needs at school and take care of his mother.

