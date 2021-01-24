UNILAG to conduct virtual Post-UTME test

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said on Sunday the institution would conduct a virtual Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) test.

Ogundipe, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Lagos, appealed to public-spirited Nigerians to assist indigent candidates to get Ipad, laptops and smartphones in order to take part in the test.

According to him, all academic activities in the university, including examinations, will be held online.

He said: “We are to conduct our Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) test on February 15 to February 23; that is, it will run for about nine days.

”This examination is going to be e-examination such that wherever the candidates are, they do not need to come to campus. It is simple and convenient.

”We looked at the issue of indigent candidates and we then decided to see how we can carry them along.

“Right now, we have started talking to some friends of the university and alumni to see how we can get tablets that we can give them.

“We have got the number of these indigent candidates registered for the Post-UTME test, and they are above 200.”

Ogundipe said the candidates would need the tablets not just for the purpose of the Post-UTME test but also to facilitate other e-learning processes.

The vice-chancellor added: “We are talking to the alumni president and friends of the university to get these tablets in order to facilitate e-learning processes.”

