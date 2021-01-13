UNILAG to resume academic activities January 25

The management of the University of Lagos on Wednesday directed the students of the institution to return to campus for the resumption of academic activities on January 25.

The UNILAG’s Head of Media Unit, Mrs. Olufadeke Akinleye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the institution would commence online classes on that date.

The university is expected to commence the first-semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session on March 15 while the students are expected to resume for second semester on April 12.

UNILAG has also rescheduled the 2019 convocation ceremony for February 23 to 25.

READ ALSO: ASUU sanctions 240 UNILAG lecturers for flouting directive on IPPIS

The COVID-19 pandemic and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike forced UNILAG to postpone indefinitely the ceremony slated for March last year.

ASUU suspended its nine-month strike on December 23 last year.

Several universities across the country had since announced dates for resumption of academic activities after the nine-month lull.

Join the conversation

Opinions