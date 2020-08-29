UNILAG visitation panel to begin sitting Monday

The Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to look into the crisis rocking the University of Lagos will begin its sitting on Monday.

The seven-member panel headed by Prof Tukur Sa’ad was inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

UNILAG was thrown into crisis on August 12 after the institution’s governing council removed the vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over alleged gross misconduct and financial impropriety.

The panel’s Secretary, Mrs. Grace Ekanem, who announced the Monday’s meeting via a statement titled: “Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos: Call for Memoranda,” listed the panel’s terms of reference.

She said: “The Special Visitation Panel is to review the report of the council sub-committee on the review of expenditures of the University of Lagos since May 2017 and make appropriate recommendations after affording all those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves.

“To examine the steps taken by the council leading to the removal of the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and ascertaining whether due process was followed as stipulated in the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003 and the principle of fair hearing adhered to.

“To determine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of the Acting Vice-Chancellor for the university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act.

“To make appropriate recommendations, including sanctions for all those found culpable by the Special Visitation team on all allegations contained in the report as well as other subsequent actions arising therefrom.

“To make any other recommendations that will assist the government to take decisions that will ensure peaceful, stable, and effective administration of the university.”

“The university community and stakeholders are to submit their memoranda on any of the terms of reference.”

