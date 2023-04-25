Unilever Nigeria announces replacement for MD, Carl Raymond

The Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Carl Raymond Cruz, has resigned from his post, the board of the company has revealed.

In a statement released on Tuesday, but dated April 21, Cruz will leave the managing director post on May 4, 2023, after the Annual General Meeting.

Cruz became the managing director of Unilever Nigeria on February 1, 2020, heading the affairs of the company during the COVID-19 period that forced many firms to shrink or suspend operations.

Tim Kleinebenne, the current Managing Director of Unilever Côte d’Ivoire, has been appointed as Cruz’s replacement. His appointment will take effect from May 5, 2023.

“This to notify The Nigerian Exchange and the Investing public that by a Resolution of the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria PLC at its Board meeting held on 20 April, 2023 the Board considered and approved the resignation of Mr Carl Raymond R. Cruz as Managing Director with effect from 4 May, 2023 after the Annual General Meeting.

Read also:Unilever Nigeria generates N24.60bn in three months, loses 57% to costs

“The Board of Directors wishes Mr Cruz all the very best in his future career and would like to express their sincere gratitude to him for his outstanding work which delivered significant rises in both turnover and profit and set Unilever Nigeria on a path to sustainable and profitable growth after steering the company through the difficult years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On the recommendation of the Governance, Remuneration and Risk Management Committee of the Board of Unilever Nigeria PLC, the Board also considered and approved the appointment of Mr Tim Kleinebenne as Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria PLC with effect from 5 May, 2023,” the statement reads.

Unilever said Kleinebenne has occupied various positions in Unilever subsidiaries, serving in senior sales and marketing roles. He was also the Managing Director of Unilever Ethiopia and Managing Director of Unilever Caribbean.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now