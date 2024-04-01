Unilorin expels 19 students for examination malpractice, theft, others

The management of the University of Ilorin has expelled 19 students for various offences.

The varsity’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

He said six final-year students were among those expelled for offences that ranged from theft, examination malpractice, hostel bed-space racketeering, extortion, and assault to admission racketeering,

“The expulsion or rustication of the affected students followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 220th/221st meeting,’’ he stated.

