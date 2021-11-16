Unilorin expels final year student for beating lecturer into coma

The management of the University of Ilorin has expelled a final year student, Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa, of the Department of Microbiology after being found guilty of assaulting a female lecturer, Mrs Rahmat Zakariyau of the same department.

Disclosing the development in a statement, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said that the verdict was handed down by the Student Disciplinary Committee where Salaudeen was arraigned on Monday, adding that he has 48 days to appeal against the verdict to the Vice-Chancellor in case he feels dissatisfied with the decision.

“Salaudeen has since been handed over to the police for further necessary action,” Mr Kunle said.

A letter written to Salaudeen by the University Registrar reads, “You will recall that you appeared before the Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to defend yourself in respect of an allegation of misconduct levelled against you.

“After due consideration of all evidence before it, the committee was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the allegation of misconduct has been established against you. It has accordingly recommended to the Vice-Chancellor, who in exercise of the power conferred on him, has directed that you Salaudeen, Waliu Aanuoluwa be expelled from the University.

READ ALSO: Court jails Unilorin, KWASU, Kwara Poly students for cybercrime

“Accordingly, you are hereby expelled from the university with immediate effect.

“You are required to submit forthwith, all university property in your custody including your Student Identity Card to the Dean of Student Affairs or his representative and keep off the campus.

“In case you are dissatisfied with this decision, you are free to appeal to the university council through the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences to the Vice-Chancellor within forty-eight (48) days of the date of this letter.”

The 400-level student of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty Of Life Sciences of the university had reportedly beaten his project supervisor, a female lecturer, to stupor last Thursday.

Mr Kunle Akogun, confirmed that Mrs Zakariyyah, teaching staff in the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, is now relatively stable and recuperating.

“A visit by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, in company of the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Professor Oladiji; the Director, University Health Services, Dr Odunola and a few other staff to the victim and her family this morning, Saturday, September 13, 2021, confirmed that.

“The VC, who described the incident as sad and unfortunate, assured that justice shall be done on the matter. He has, however, ordered proper care of the victim on the bill of the university.”

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now