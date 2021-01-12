UNILORIN resumes virtual classes

Latest Metro

January 12, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) says it has commenced its online lectures, on Monday, January 11, 2021, as scheduled.

This information was disclosed in a statement signed by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, on Monday.

According to him, there have been fake and misleading information trending on social media that the arrangements made by the institution for online classes had been put off.

The statement read: “This is to inform all students of the University of Ilorin that the online lectures have commenced today, Monday, January 11, 2021.

“Students are, therefore, enjoined to disregard the misinformation currently treading on social media that the arrangement has been put off.

“Management wishes to assure all our students that we are fully committed to covering all lost grounds as a result of the long break occasioned by COVID-19.

“Also, all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure hitch-free online classes pending the time when it will be safe to conduct normal physical lectures.”

