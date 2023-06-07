Union Bank, Flour Mills, others drag Nigeria’s capital market down by N7.8bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by -0.02 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This represented a N7.8 billion dip in the value of investments in the capital market from N30.51 trillion to N30.50 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 14.33 basis points to close at 56,024.52, down from 56,038.85 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 397.62 million shares valued at N6.53 billion in 5,613 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 322.49 million shares worth N5.82 billion traded by shareholders in 6,165 deals the previous day.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers’ list with an N0.31 kobo rise in share price, moving from N3.14 kobo to N3.45 kobo per share.

Eterna’s share value was up by N1.10 kobo to end trading at N12.25 kobo from N11.15 per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 9.86 percent to move from N0.71 kobo to N0.78 kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 9.78 percent to close at N1.01, above its opening price of N0.92 kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price was up by 9.52 percent, moving from N0.42 kobo to N0.46 kobo per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.70 kobo to drop from N7.90 kobo to N7.20 kobo per share.

Flour Mills’ share price dropped by N1.45 kobo to end trading at N33.10 kobo from N34.55 kobo per share.

NGX Group lost N0.90 kobo to end trading with N28 from N28.90 kobo per share.

Prestige’s share dropped from N0.41 kobo to N0.40 kobo per share after losing 2.44 percent during trading.

Courtville lost 2.08 percent to drop from N0.48 kobo to N0.47 kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance led the day’s trading with 100.76 million shares valued at N181.37 million.

GTCO followed with 43.03 million shares worth N1.19 billion.

Japaul Gold sold 27.83 million shares worth N11.54 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 24.29 million shares valued at N140.89 million, while Access Corp sold 23.02 million shares valued at N293.04 million.

