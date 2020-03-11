Uniport undergrad in court for allegedly duping US lady of iPhone, $5,886

An undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, Sunday Noble was on Tuesday arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for alleged impersonation and obtaining money under false pretences.

Noble, 25, was arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on four counts bordering on fraud and obtaining by false pretences after he was arrested “based on actionable intelligence over his alleged fraudulent activities”.

Investigation by the anti-graft agency indicated that the defendant allegedly presented himself as Ryan Murray, a Florida, United States-based contractor, on Facebook and used the false identity to defraud his victims, identified as Julie Fink and Mary Real.

Apart from the iPhone 7, which Fink was said to have sent to him, the suspect also obtained $5,886.91 from the victim.

“That you, Sunday Deele Noble, on or about February 13, 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did fraudulently obtain an iPhone 7 worth $319.84 with shipping cost of $14.69 through FedEx Shippers from Julie Fink, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 1(2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”, the charges read in part.

The defendant however plleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting the prosecuting counsel, E. G. Omeje, to ask the court for a date for the commencement of trial.

The defence counsel F. E. Enigwe, made an oral application for the defendant’s bail which was opposed by the prosecution counsel.

Justice Obile ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre pending the determination of the bail application, while the matter was adjourned till April 6, 2020.

