UNIPORT VC sets up two C’ttees to resolve 59 pending court cases

Worried by 59 inherited litigations, the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Professor Stephen Okodudu, has set up two committees to address and resolve the court matters.

A statement signed and released by the UNIPORT’s Public Relations Officer, Sam Kpenu, said the committees were commissioned on Thursday at the Governing Council Chamber within the university by the VC.

He said the panels were mandated to address all lingering internal issues and submit their reports in one month’s time.

One of them is ‘Committee on resolution of subsisting legal issues between the university and other parties’ and is headed by Professor Anele Ihekwaba.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt dissolves governing councils of UNIPORT, Maritime University

And ‘Committee on staff and students grievances,’ which is led by Professor Kanu Nkangineme.

Okodudu noted that the court cases in UNIPORT were widening the gap of communality in the academic environment and needed to be resolved urgently.

“I enjoin the respective committees to do justice to all by addressing the issues and resolve them on the basis of the fine principles that are encapsulated in the statute and other regulations governing such issues in the university and by convention established by the founding fathers of this university,” the VC said.

Join the conversation

Opinions