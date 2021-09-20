United Capital, Champion Brew, two others make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list

Another week, another reason to include SCOA into Ripples Nigeria’s list of stocks to watch this week, alongside UPDC, United Capital and Champion Brew.

These companies made the list due to market capital activities which has seen investment of some investors lose significant value, while others are favoured by rising market interest.

As expected, their company activities will have positive or negative impact on shareholders’ investment during this week’s trading and investors interest.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

SCOA

Since the release of the company’s financial statements for the second quarter of 2021, SCOA shareholders have been dumping their shares to save their investment.

Three weeks consecutive, SCOA has continued to make the losers list, with the most recent seeing shareholders lose 18.46 percent of their investment.

Shareholders will resume this week’s trading from their bearish mood of last week, so be cautious as you step into the stock market to trade.

UPDC

Shareholders of UPDC will open this week on a high following last week’s performance, which saw their investment grow by 11.80 percent.

As SCOA shareholders lose value on their investment, UPDC investors are gaining from renewed interest among the capital market, and this will spur the trading spirit this week, so you might want to watch out for U0DC.

United Capital

United Capital has been one of the best gainers in the last five months, as investment value rose above 15 percent, handing investors N5.4 billion.

Just last week, it improved on its stock market performance, with investment rising by 11.25 percent in five days, taking its share price – which was valued at N6.10 kobo per share by end of Q1 – to N8.90kobo.

The bulls interest in United Capital from Q1 to Q3 has made the firm a most have on Ripples Nigeria’s stock market watch list.

Champion Brew

Before you approach the alcoholic brewer, sip a drink and think about it, as the firm lost 8.17 percent from its investment value, a similar loss experienced in the industry in recent times.

While the bears are worried about Champion Brew investment turning negative in the future, the bulls might also see it as a time to enter the industry and position for future gains.

However, regardless of which side of the divide you find yourself, remember to always trade with caution, and have Ripples Nigeria’s stocks to watch list as a guide.

