United ﻿Nigeria Air donates relief materials to Bayelsa flood victims

No fewer than five host communities in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State have received relief materials from the United Nigeria Airline in a bid to mitigate the effects of the flood disaster on victims in the State.

This is also as the airline has resumed daily flights to the state.

The airline said the daily flight resumption was part of the ways to help movement of persons from the state to other places as the flood has displaced millions of people.

Speaking during donation of the relief materials to the representatives of the host communities, Chimara Imediegwu, director, Flight operations, United Nigeria Airlines said the items being delivered to the victims of the flood will help reduce the current hardship in the state.

“This is not a lot and we would wish we had a lot but we thank God that the people have survived and I love the Nigerian spirit that never gives up. So, we are looking forward to better days ahead and we want to thank God that there is a future and we look forward to our children growing in better environment,” Imediegwu said.

He called on other private organisations to rise to the occasion by providing whatever help can be given.

“We know that people have been rendered homeless, there is cold and insect bites and there has to be food and water to drink. So we are appealing to the rest of private and government arms to help and reach out now that our people are in need and not wait until we mourn,” he added.

Gbaranbiri Eselemo, commissioner for Environment expressed his gratitude to United Nigeria Airlines for standing in for the people during this trying times.

READ ALSO:Devastating floods in Nigeria is a result of climate change, Buhari tells ex-UN Sec Gen

According to Eselemo, over 400 communities were displaced, ancestral homes are being lost to the flood, there have been casualties that the state has lost to the flood..

While expressing his gratitude to United Nigeria Airline, he said “It is when you are in grief that you know your friends. United Nigeria Airlines has proven to be a friend and brother to Bayelsa. Thank you for empathizing with us and for standing in with us.

“You have said you are bringing more to the affected victims and particularly your host community. The State government and the governor will be receiving the information from us. We will continue to work together so that tomorrow will be better for all of us,” he said.

Alakamo Ogbe, chairman Landlord Forum of the five host communities affected by flood said the relief materials will help reduce the current hardship, while calling on other organisations to also intervene.

Abraham Apereseimokomo, managing director, Bayelsa International Airport said United Nigeria Airlines is a private entity and they owe the host community a duty of care, which they have examplified through the donations.

“For the fact that this has happened, the management of Bayelsa International Airport is elated and they want to say a big thank you. The message will get to the governor of Bayelsa State,” Apereseimokomo added.

Items donated included bags of rice, noodles, salt, sugar, cooking oil, potable drinking water, and beverages amongst others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now