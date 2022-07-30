Business
Unity Bank grows revenue to N27.6bn, under volatile operating environment
Unity Bank reported 17% growth in its half-year turnover for 2022, as the lender closed the first six month of the year at N27.6 billion, surpassing the N23.6 billion the company generated in H1 2021.
The retail lender had seen growth spread through its key earning segments, with its interest and similar income on loan book rising from N20.273 billion to N23.93 billion, indicating 18% growth year-on-year.
Its Profit After Tax (PAT) followed the same path, as Unity Bank recorded N1.6 billion during the period under review, reflecting 23% increment, when compared to the N1.38 billion reported in 2021 first half period.
This was disclosed in the company’s unaudited half-year financial statement seen by Ripples Nigeri. The growth extended into Unity Bank’s total asset value, which rose by 7%, considering the lender posted N538.9 billion in H1 2021, but recorded to N574.3 billion during the same period this year.
Read also:Unity Bank earns N36.18bn in nine months
Earnings from loan book mirrored the increase in the loan disbursed by Unity Bank, as the loan book rose to N303.63 billion, a 13% difference when compared to the N269.27 billion customers borrowed as at December 2021.
Deposits into Unity Bank’s vault also saw an upward movement, with customers increasing their holdings in the lender to N359.5 billion, representing 12% growth from the N322.3 billion in December 2021.
Commenting on Unity Bank’s earnings report, the lender’s Managing Director/CEO, Tomi Somefun, explained that “the outlook for our financial position has now moderated significantly looking at other fees and income lines which performance was hitherto characterised by volatilities in the operating environment.”
Somefun further stated that, “As the Bank aims to further grow all indices to double-digit regions in the coming years, one reassuring take from the financial position lies in the market confidence, as well as steadily growing retail and SME franchise arising from the development of products that resonate with different markets segments, which will enable the Bank to continue to operate and successfully navigate the tough operating environment, amid rising economic headwinds.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...