Unity Bank partners AltSchool Africa to empower females in ICT. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Unity Bank partners AltSchool Africa to empower female in ICT

Nigeria’s retail lender, Unity Bank Plc, has announced partnering with AltSchool Africa to empower female students in areas of software development.

This was contained in a statement forwarded to Ripples Nigeria in commemoration of the International Women’s Day, IWD 2022.

According to Unity Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, the initiative seeks to assist young women looking to start a career in the IT industry.

The initiative is expected to sponsor female students towards the acquisition of specialist software skills in a bid to boost the capacity of the female gender.

AltSchool Africa was founded in 2021 to help individuals looking to gain technical skills and kick start a career in Software Engineering.

Tech Trivia: What is the purpose of metadata?

A It logs system events.

B It is used to convert data from one format to another.

C It serves as a backup of the original data.

D It describes other data.

Answer: See end of post

2. OkHi secures $1.5M seed extension to scale venture across Africa

Digital solution startup, OkHi, has secured a $1.5 million seed extension to scale its efforts.

Described as a smart solution startup, OkHi allows banks, fintechs and businesses to collect and verify customers’ addresses through their smartphones, replacing the need for utility bills and in-person interactions.

In December 2020, the startup partnered with Africa’s largest banking platform, Interswitch, to launch in Africa’s largest market, Nigeria.

The startup was founded by Timbo Drayson in 2014, and claims to be the only smart address verification service globally with a propriety smartphone feature.

A former product manager at Google who served for seven years while in London and the U.S., Drayson (during a project) observed the challenges around address verification particularly in Africa.

“The problem that I was experiencing firsthand, whether it was trying to get a delivery, then from Jumia, in its early days, or whether it’s just trying to register for a SIM card, everyone was asking for an address, and there’s no way for me to give an address. And I realised that this was a huge problem, not just for every Nigerian, but also for half the world,” he said while sharing the startup journey.

Trivia Answer: Metadata

Metadata describes other data. It provides information about a certain item’s content. For example, an image may include metadata that describes how large the picture is, the color depth, the image resolution, when the image was created, and other data. A text document’s metadata may contain information about how long the document is, who the author is, when the document was written, and a short summary of the document.

Web pages often include metadata in the form of meta tags. Description and keywords meta tags are commonly used to describe the Web page’s content. Most search engines use this data when adding pages to their search index.

