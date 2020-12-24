Universal sperm donor says he has fathered 150 children around the world

A universal sperm donor nicknamed ‘Joe Donor’, says he has fathered 150 children around the world since he started his sperm donation spree.

According to Daily Mail, the 50-year-old Joe Donor from Vermont in the United States, is “over the moon after announcing that he has impregnated three British women ahead of the 2020 Christmas.”

“Joe Donor who conceals his real name, has been living in Ilford, Essex, for the past three months after first arriving in the UK in September, where 15 women have reportedly availed of his services,” the report adds.

“He says hearing about the three mothers-to-be, who he claims are set to give birth to his children in 2021 is the ‘best Christmas present of all, and says he had sex with two of them, while the third conceived through artificial insemination.”

In offering his special service, Joe often proposes both options and says about 50 per cent of his offspring are a result of having sex, but insists he does not make any profit from his donations, although he is sometimes paid for his travel expenses.

Joe was said to have previously admitted he was on a mission to impregnate as many women as he can, with 2,500 kids being his long-term goal.

In an interview with Daily Mail published on Wednesday, December 23, Joe Donor said:

“Helping women create the gift of life is the best present of all. I’m always ready to climb down that chimney and give women the dream baby they’ve always wanted.

“Since arriving in the UK in September, I have met up with about 15 women. Most of them don’t want to have sex, because they say it causes too many issues in their relationship, or they’re lesbians. But it’s more effective when it’s natural.

“I’d say about three of those women I have met I’ve had sex with, and two of those are pregnant. But not everyone reports back and lets me know if they’re expecting.

“Since my time in the UK, I have travelled to Wales, Hull, Birmingham, Portsmouth and Kent to meet up with the women who require my services.

‘I feel like I’m the luckiest man in the world to be able to help women in their time of need. It was lovely to hear the news that three women I met during my time in the UK are now pregnant. There’s no better Christmas present than that.”

Joe, who claimed all his efforts are considered legal, said that he is at risk of any of the children he has fathered contacting him despite often donating his sperm anonymously.

He claims the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t slowed him down this year and that on an average, he impregnates 10 women per year.

“I’ll never know the exact number but it’s definitely in the double figures every year. I will use a mask when having sex to help stop the spread of coronavirus but you cannot keep socially distanced.

“I love seeing photos of the babies when they’re born as a lot of them do look like me. I don’t financially gain from providing my sperm to women, I just enjoy helping people.

Read also: First baby with DNA from 3 parents born

“Luckily, I run a few online businesses so I’m always available and can provide sperm whenever they’re ovulating.”

Joe said he has travelled across America, Argentina, Italy, Singapore, the Philippines and the UK donating his sperm.

“I have babies all over the world and although people always worry over incestual issues, that is a concern for clinics because mothers and children never meet their donors.

“I meet mothers in person when donating, and I am happy to meet any child at any time, and keep in touch with mothers who want to keep in touch, so that everyone knows of half-siblings, and this problem has never happened with me or any other private sperm donor.

“I started donating sperm in 2008 and have fathered on average 10 children per year. I have always said I wouldn’t father more than 2500. I aim to donate my sperm for as long as it works which could be until I’m in my 90’s.”

Join the conversation

Opinions