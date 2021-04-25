University begs Nigeria govt to intervene in efforts to rescue abducted students | Ripples Nigeria

The management of the Greenfield University in Kaduna State say efforts to rescue students and staff of the institution who were abducted by suspected bandits on April 20, have not yielded any fruits as the kidnappers have continued to frustrate every attempts.

In a statement signed by the school’s Registrar, Bashir Muhammad, on Saturday, the management lamented that the abductors have made the rescue of the students quite frustrating, and called on the federal government to intervene to see to their safe return.

Part of the statement reads:

“We are all aware of the incident at Greenfield University on Tuesday 20th April 2021, where some staff and students were abducted.

“Efforts have been made to secure the release of these staff and students, which have not yielded the desired results.

“Even so, very sad news reaching us is that three of the students were killed and their bodies were found near the University.

“There were two female and one male casualties. Further, a ransom of 800 million Naira has been demanded from our abducted staff and students.

“We are at this point calling on the government and people of goodwill who can be of assistance to come to our aid as the situation is becoming overwhelming.

“The management of Greenfield University appreciates the concerns of the government of Kaduna State, led by Malam Nasir el-Rufai and commends steps taken so far in ensuring the safe return of those abducted.

“Finally, we appeal to those in custody of our staff and students to spare their lives.”

