 University begs Nigeria govt to intervene in efforts to rescue abducted students | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

University begs Nigeria govt to intervene in efforts to rescue abducted students

Published

3 hours ago

on

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly invaded a private institution, Greenfield University, in Kaduna State and abducted scores of students.

The management of the Greenfield University in Kaduna State say efforts to rescue students and staff of the institution who were abducted by suspected bandits on April 20, have not yielded any fruits as the kidnappers have continued to frustrate every attempts.

In a statement signed by the school’s Registrar, Bashir Muhammad, on Saturday, the management lamented that the abductors have made the rescue of the students quite frustrating, and called on the federal government to intervene to see to their safe return.

Part of the statement reads:

“We are all aware of the incident at Greenfield University on Tuesday 20th April 2021, where some staff and students were abducted.

“Efforts have been made to secure the release of these staff and students, which have not yielded the desired results.

“Even so, very sad news reaching us is that three of the students were killed and their bodies were found near the University.

Read also: Three kidnapped Kaduna university students killed

“There were two female and one male casualties. Further, a ransom of 800 million Naira has been demanded from our abducted staff and students.

“We are at this point calling on the government and people of goodwill who can be of assistance to come to our aid as the situation is becoming overwhelming.

“The management of Greenfield University appreciates the concerns of the government of Kaduna State, led by Malam Nasir el-Rufai and commends steps taken so far in ensuring the safe return of those abducted.

“Finally, we appeal to those in custody of our staff and students to spare their lives.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 hours ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports4 hours ago

Usman knocks out Masvidal to retain UFC welterweight title

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight title for the fourth time after knocking Jorge Masvidal out in the second...
Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal
Sports14 hours ago

Nadal reaches 12th Barcelona Open final, to face Tsitsipas

Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the 2021 Barcelona Open after beating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 on Saturday....
Sports15 hours ago

Troost-Ekong helps Watford seal promotion back to Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost-Ekong has helped Championship club, Watford, to secure promotion back to the Premier League. Troost-Ekong, who...
Sports20 hours ago

Salah goal not enough as late Newcastle equaliser denies Liverpool crucial win

Mohamed Salah scored an early goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough for the Reds who were...
Sports1 day ago

Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...

Latest Tech News

Latest21 hours ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest3 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
Latest3 days ago

Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators

The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Tech4 days ago

Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare

E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Latest4 days ago

Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...