University dropout who co-created Ethereum becomes youngest crypto billionaire | Ripples Nigeria

Ethereum co-creator, Vitalik Buterin, has become the world’s youngest cryptocurrency billionaire seven years after dropping out of school and eight years after creating the cryptocurrency.

Buterin is now worth $1,125,299,854, as quitting his school to focus on his cryptocurrency creation is now paying off. He had introduced Ethereum in a whitepaper in 2013.

A year after the introduction, the Russian-Canadian entrepreneur dropped out of the University of Waterloo after receiving $100,000 award from the Thiel Fellowship. Today, Ethereum is now the second most valuable crypto.

Going by the number of Ethereum Buterin holds, 333,521 ETH, his wealth has risen due to a year-to-date growth of 350 percent, as the cryptocurrency sells at $3508 per coin.

Currently, Ethereum’s market capitalisation is over $406 billion as at 11.30pm (Nigerian time) according to checks by Ripples Nigeria.

In the last 24hours, over 1.54 million transactions valued at $22.14 billion were traded by investors.

The average transaction fee is $13.65, its all time high has been $3,530.39, while its lowest and the lowest price in the last 24hour was $3,213.39.

