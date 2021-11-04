Metro
University of Ibadan bars graduands without first-class from convocation hall
The University of Ibadan has barred graduands without first-class honors from attending the 2021 convocation ceremonies physically, asking them to join the convocation ceremony online because of COVID-19.
The development was disclosed in a circular released by the university, which stated that the convocation would hold between November 15 and 17.
Speaking in the circular, the University’s Public Relations Officer, Olatunji Oladejo, said the decision was to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Read also: Two years after, University of Ibadan lifts suspension on students' unionism
According to him, parents and visitors will not be allowed into the campus neither will there be any form of party or social gathering during the period.
He urged all graduands to comply with the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing face masks, physical distancing, and use of hand sanitiser.
The school also tasked all graduands to pay the levies as stipulated, whether or not they attend the convocation ceremonies as they will be required at the point of collection of their certificates.
