University of Ibadan student disappears leaving behind 26-page suicide note

Jude Nicholas, a student of the University of Ibadan (UI) has been declared missing by two friends after he reportedly left behind a 26-paged suicide note.

A thread published by Adebayo Abdulrahman on the microblogging site Twitter raised concerns over Nicholas’ disappearance.

Nicholas who is the President of Nigerian Universities Education Students’ Association (NUESA) typed a 26-page long suicide note where he narrated the health challenge he’s been battling for years.

The young man disclosed in his note that the health challenge commenced in 2017 when he had surgery for hernia.

During the surgery, the doctor tampered with a major vein that supplies blood from his heart to his legs. Since then, he’s been going in and out of the hospital, battling to save his legs.

Read the note that the young scholar composed below.

The note continues:

Nicholas went on to open up about his health challenges to a lecturer at school, asking for help from University of Ibadan.

However, his efforts to get help proved abortive.

Read the text the young scholar sent to the lecturer via WhatsApp below.

The scholar went on to reveal that it got to the point where he began “using money obtained legally and illegally” to address his health issues.

He said money he made through cryptocurrency trading went towards treatment. He added that he also dipped hands into his NUESA purse to get money to treat himself.

He said he can’t keep living this way, adding that even if he doesn’t take his life, he will “still be dying soon”.

“Death is inevitable,” he wrote.

“At this point, to die is peace for me,” he added.

His note reads further:

Here is what Abdulraham, the young man who claims to be Nicholas’ friend, had to say on Twitter.

