University Press, Vitafoam Nigeria, CWG Plc, Royal Exchange make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list | Ripples Nigeria

This week, University Press, Vitafoam Nigeria, CWG Plc, and Royal Exchange made the stocks to watch list due to their capital market activities which positively and negatively impacted shareholders’ earnings.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

University Press

Nigeria’s largest indigenous book publisher closed trading last week on top of the gainers list, as investors interest in the firm surge. This increased University Press’ price value by N0.51kobo.

Investors high demand for University Press’ stock pushed the share price to N1.68kobo at the end of Friday’s trading, against the N1.17kobo it opened the week with.

So going into this week, investors should keep an eye out for the UP’s stock, but trade with caution, as last week’s gain could trigger shareholders to engage in profit-taking.

Vitafoam Nigeria

The manufacturer was one of the best performing stock last week, and this earned it a place on the stock to watch list this week. Vitafoam gained N1.10kobo during the previous week.

Read also: Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, MTN and Mutual Benefit make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list

It’s stock price rose from N10.10kobo per share to N11.20kobo per share, reflecting investors renewed confidence in Vitafoam – the company currently has a green light on, but with the market experiencing slow growth, the red light could be lingering around.

CWG Plc

The company recorded one of it’s bad outing at the capital market last week following the loss of N0.54kobo, which was wiped off from CWG’s stock value.

According to NGX market report, the company recorded major selloff last week, causing its stock price to fall significantly from N2.07 per share, [which it opened the week with], to N1.53kobo at the close of trading on Friday – So when trading this week, go with caution.

Royal Exchange

The company’s share value depreciated during the week, as shareholders of Royal Exchange also engaged in a sell off which wiped off 11.11 percent from the stock value.

With Royal Exchange’s share price closing last week with N0.72kobo, below the N0.81kobo it opened the week with, shareholders have to trade with caution as the triggers might still be lurking around.

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions