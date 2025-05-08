University workers decry April Salary delay, accuse FG of discrimination

University workers across federal tertiary institutions have raised alarm over the non-payment of their April 2025 salaries, describing the delay as a deliberate act of neglect and discrimination by the Federal Government.

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) say the situation has caused distress among staff and threatens to undermine trust in the system.

At the heart of the crisis is the unions’ recent transition from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS). This is a move union leaders say has coincided with unjustifiable delays in salary disbursement.

In a strongly-worded letter dated May 7, 2025, and addressed to the Accountant General of the Federation, SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim expressed “deep concern” over what he described as a recurring pattern of delayed salary payments since the platform migration.

Read Also: ‘Boko Haram jumps at us the way we don’t expect’, defence minister, Badaru, confesses

The letter, titled “Concern Over the Consistent Delay in the Payment of Monthly Salaries of University Workers,” was also copied to key officials including the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi; and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission.

“It is regrettable that, since the migration to GIFMIS, salaries of our members are often paid two weeks after those of other federal workers,” Ibrahim stated. “This delay, which has become routine, is not only an administrative lapse but a clear act of discrimination.”

He emphasized that such treatment contradicts the 2022 agreement between the government and the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU, which stipulated non-victimization of union members following a protracted strike.

“To us, this delay feels punitive,” Ibrahim added. “It sends a message that our members are being punished for participating in lawful union activities. That is a betrayal of the trust and promises made.”

The SSANU president urged the Accountant General to investigate the cause of the delays and align university workers’ payments with the broader federal schedule.

“Any further delay will be interpreted as deliberate and may compel the union to take necessary steps to protect the rights and dignity of its members,” he warned, hinting at possible industrial action if the issue persists.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now